Weather remains great for early December for now

Today's weather is pretty much a repeat of yesterday's: sunshine, highs in the 40s to around 50, and a breeze from the west. For early December, that's pretty good! Thursday starts in the 20s with afternoon highs generally in the 45 to 50 range. We won't have wall-to-wall sunshine, but it'll still be bright enough to be a nice day. Highs dip back to the 30s Friday, but return to the 40s this weekend as dry weather continues.

We have a chance of snow Monday as a weather system passes by to our south. The big thing it brings us isn't snow, though - it's Arctic air. That'll plow south and be in place for at least a few days next week.