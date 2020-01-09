Weather-related crash causes minor injuries in Fayette County

One man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a weather-related accident happened in Fayette County Thursday morning.

The accident happened on Harding Road north of Clermont. One vehicle was traveling northward when they lost control due to the road conditions. The vehicle then crossed over the center line and into the southbound traffic, which then colled with another vehicle.

Both vehicles collided and came to stop in a nearby ditch. Both vehicles are considered a total loss. The crash is still under investigation.