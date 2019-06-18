Weather pattern similar to April and May returns this weekend

While we did have a rainfall surplus in a few spots over the first two weeks of June, rainfall was largely below normal. That was quite welcome, but will soon be changing.

Once again, we are heading down the path of nightly storm chances along with heavy rain potential. This is a pattern that’s similar to the one we had in April and May. The driver of this is a stalled high pressure system over the southern United States, along with a trough of low pressure stuck over the northwest U.S. This pattern will continue the rest of the month and heavy rainfall amounts are quite possible.

As a result, you’ll see many rain icons on the 9-Day Forecast both on air and on our app. Realize that these chances do not last all day and in most cases, only encompass a few hours of the day. Timing and location will be clarified better as each storm complex develops.