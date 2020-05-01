Weather looks good the next few days

Quiet, comfortable weather takes us into the weekend. Highs get into the 70s for just about everybody today under a partly cloudy sky. There's a small chance of an isolated sprinkle in northern Iowa, but that's not a big deal. We'll still have a bit of a breeze this afternoon.

Highs stay in the 70s this weekend with partial sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. It looks like the next weather system to move across the Midwest will stay just far enough south to keep showers out of our area Saturday night into early Sunday.

Cooler weather settles in next week as highs drop into the 60s. We may also have showers on Tuesday and again next Friday.