Weather is mostly gray with rain chances later this week

This week won't have much sunshine, but it's not a wash, either. For the rest of Monday, there will be patches of fog or drizzle with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Some of that may hang around into Monday night as lows drop into the upper 30s. Tuesday is another cloudy day but the system we thought would bring rain looks to stay to our south.

After that, we're looking at occasional rain chances starting late Wednesday and lasting right into Saturday. While there will be some wet weather, there will also be quite a few dry hours although the sky should remain pretty gray. Highs should be not far from normal for late March in the upper 40s to lower 40s. It does appear that brighter weather might be here early next week, which would be a welcome change.