Weather education materials for kids

As school remains out, we’ve been asked about good resources to learn about weather and meteorology. We’ll be continuing our Weather Academy Wednesday Facebook Live sessions until further notice. It’s during those sessions that we’ll cover various weather topics. Meteorologist Justin Gehrts will cover weather forecasting Wednesday at 2 p.m.

In addition to our remote outreach, consider checking out SciJinks from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Launched in 2002, SciJinks works to engage students to learn about weather, various meteorological topics and Earth science. There are great activities on the site, including diagrams, articles and interactive games.