Weather creating problems for travel, maintenance on gravel roads

Poor conditions on gravel roads in eastern Iowa are forcing some school districts to simply avoid them- and county engineers say they are struggling to keep up.

Drivers say some gravel roads in Cedar County are impassible, and engineers say they have been working for weeks to maintain them- but Mother Nature is not making things easy. (Aaron Scheinblum, KCRG)

Rob Fangmann, a Cedar County Engineer, said between the winter and the weather in the past few weeks, eastern Iowa has been hit with "the perfect storm." He said that fixing the roads is proving to be expensive, and it could force them to have their annual budget increased; Fangmann said he is prepared to take that request to the Cedar County Board of Supervisors.

Fangmann described the roads in very simple terms: "Soft and muddy."

He said they have been working to address the condition of the roads for weeks, saying there is a sense of pride in his department that they want to continue to keep.

"We take pride in what we do," Fangmann said. "We don't like seeing [the roads] like this. It's not what anybody wants to see."

Fangmann said the budget increase is not an estimate, but soon to become absolutely necessary, based on how much new spot rock they have already used this Spring.

"Cedar County has ten motor grader districts, and every year we do a resurfacing program," Fangmann explained. "We do so many miles of those 70 miles each guy has in those ten districts. We've put so much spot rock down already this year- that'd be the equivalent of one of those whole districts being resurfaced."

Despite their constant work, the roads still look difficult to navigate- and the area school districts have taken notice.

"We're driving the roads, checking them out ourselves, both superintendents will go out from both schools, and then we just kind of get together and make those decisions," said Tammy Oaks, Transportation Director for both the Tipton and West Branch Community School Districts.

In Tipton and West Branch, school buses will not travel on any gravel roads, as they have gone under a hard-surface only advisory due to the road conditions on some secondary roads. But for those that do not have the right vehicle, it could potentially stop them from coming to school.

"That's kind of one of the disadvantages of living in the country," Oaks said. "It can happen with snow or with the conditions of the road.

"There are times there's some students that cannot make it in," Oaks said. "So we don't make this decision lightheartedly."

For those trying to travel to school, work, or anywhere using those roads, all they can do is hope it stays dry outside. Fangmann is one of those people staying optimistic.

"It's going to get better," Fangmann said.

West Branch and Tipton schools will continue to be on a hard-surface only bus schedule Friday, and they will re-address the road conditions Sunday before making a decision for the following school days.