Weather alerts issued in some counties, but no blizzard warnings issued for Iowa

The Des Moines National Weather Service clarified that no blizzard or red flag warnings have been issued for Iowa after erroneous messages were sent to some Iowans.

In a message posted on Twitter, the organization said the Weather Service had not issued any warnings or text alerts. According to a letter included in the tweet from Inspiron Logistics, testing of a software update for alerting systems used by some organizations was responsible for the messages.

{9/28/19 5 pm update} An update regarding the accidental test messages that went out this afternoon.



Again, there are no Blizzard Warnings and no Red Flag Warnings in effect for any locations in Iowa at this time.



Thank you for your understanding and have a safe evening. pic.twitter.com/OZK91I9QWK — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) September 28, 2019

People in several Iowa counties, including Marshall, Jones, and Linn Counties reported receiving weather warning alerts.

The Marshall County Iowa Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page saying the alert was a test from a federal system and was not intended to go to everyone.

Tama County Emergency Management published a post on Facebook clarifying that it is also working with the National Weather Service to correct the issue.