Weather Service survey teams find EF-1 damage

Storm damage survey teams from the National Weather Service have found EF-1 level damage from Friday night's storms in Washington and Johnson Counties.

A tornado in rural Johnson County, looking north from Kalona in northern Washington County (Matt Holub)

The survey team found damage consistent with tornado winds of 110 mph, which is at the top end of the scale for EF-1 damage. The EF-scale goes from zero to five.

Officials found damage to rooftops, destroyed outbuildings, snapped and uprooted trees, and trailers that were flipped and destroyed.

The findings are preliminary, with more details to be released later today.