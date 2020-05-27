Weather Academy Wednesday: Weather Experiments Part 2

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In this week's Weather Academy Wednesday, Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel goes through another round of weather experiments with some materials that you may already have lying around the house. Make sure to submit your photos of these experiments below!
Make a Thunderstorm
Supplies:
Steps:
This simulates what a cold front does. The cold, blue ice cubes will sink, while the warmer red water rises, which in weather we call convection. The blue ice cube indicated a cold air mass, while the red water, indicates warm, unstable air. This shows how a body of warm air is forced to rise by an approaching cold front where thunderstorms form.
You can also track thunderstorms. After you see a strike of lightning (safely from inside), use a stopwatch to count the number of seconds until you hear thunder. For every 5 seconds that equals one mile. So if you count 10 seconds, then the thunderstorm is 2 miles away.
Build an Anemometer
Supplies:
Steps:
An anemometer is used to measure wind speed. On a weather station, it measures how many times that anemometer spins in a minute and using an equation to calculate wind speed in miles per hour.
Make Your Own Rain Gauge
Supplies:
Steps
Make Frost in a Jar
Supplies:
Steps:
A jar of ice water is very close to the freezing temperature to make condensation but not normally frost. When you add salt to the mixture, salt lowers the melting point of ice. The jar then falls below the freezing point and turns condensation to frost.
Submit any photos of these experiments that you did here:
