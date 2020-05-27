Weather Academy Wednesday: Weather Experiments Part 2

Two experiments involve making your own weather instruments. Pictured is an anemometer and rain gauge. (Kalie Pluchel/KCRG)
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In this week's Weather Academy Wednesday, Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel goes through another round of weather experiments with some materials that you may already have lying around the house. Make sure to submit your photos of these experiments below!

Make a Thunderstorm
Supplies:

  • Clear Container (Size of a Shoebox)
  • Red Food Coloring
  • Ice Cubes Made with Blue Food Coloring

    Steps:

  • Fill the container 2/3 full with warm water
  • Let the water sit for a minute
  • Place a blue ice cube at one end of the container
  • Add three drops of red food coloring to the water at the opposite end

    This simulates what a cold front does. The cold, blue ice cubes will sink, while the warmer red water rises, which in weather we call convection. The blue ice cube indicated a cold air mass, while the red water, indicates warm, unstable air. This shows how a body of warm air is forced to rise by an approaching cold front where thunderstorms form.

    You can also track thunderstorms. After you see a strike of lightning (safely from inside), use a stopwatch to count the number of seconds until you hear thunder. For every 5 seconds that equals one mile. So if you count 10 seconds, then the thunderstorm is 2 miles away.

    Build an Anemometer
    Supplies:

  • 5 paper cups (3oz size works the best)
  • 2 Plastic Straws
  • Hole Punch
  • Pencil
  • Thumb Tack
  • Stapler

    Steps:

  • On one paper cup, punch 4 equally spaced holes, along with one punch on the bottom of the cup.
  • On the 4 remaining cups, punch one hole about 1/2” below the rim
  • Take one of those cups and place the straw in the hole and bend a little part of the straw on the inside and stable it in place. Repeat this with the other straw and another cup.
  • Slide one of those through two holes that you made in the first cup. On the other end of the straw, take one of the other cups from Step 2 and staple the straw in place. Make sure the cups are facing in opposite directions. Repeat this will the remaining cups
  • Each open side of the cup should face the closed side of the cup in front of it.
  • Take the thumbtack and align the straws so they insect and push through. Take your pencil and slide through the bottom hole on the cup made in Step 1 and push the tack into the eraser
  • Now you can take this outside and watch the cups spin or just use a hairdryer. You can also place the pencil in a water bottle for it work better.

    An anemometer is used to measure wind speed. On a weather station, it measures how many times that anemometer spins in a minute and using an equation to calculate wind speed in miles per hour.

    Make Your Own Rain Gauge
    Supplies:

  • Plastic Bottle (Water Bottle or Two Liter Bottle)
  • Stones/Pebbles
  • Masking Tape
  • Permanent Marker
  • Ruler
  • Scissors

    Steps

  • Cut the top of the bottle off
  • Fill the bottom with some pebbles, rocks, tor stones to prevent it from blowing over.
  • Turn the top of the bottle that you cut off upside down and place it into the bottle. Tape in place to make sure the edges line up.
  • Take a piece of tape and make a straight vertical line from the top to the bottom of the bottle. 0” should be at the bottom of the bottle.
  • Take your ruler and mark every quarter inch.
  • Carefully pour water into the bottle until you reach the 0” mark.
  • When rain is the forecast, pick a good spot to place your rain gauge. An open place where it won’t get too windy and where the gauge won’t be disturbed by other things, like water off of a rooftop or under a playground. After 24 hours, grab your rain gauge and see how much rain fell

    Make Frost in a Jar
    Supplies:

  • Jar
  • Crushed Ice
  • Salt
  • Blue Food Coloring

    Steps:

  • Color water blue and set aside
  • Fill the jar up about 3/4 of the way full of crushed ice
  • Add a 1/2 inch layer of salt
  • Pour the blue water over the salt
  • You can add the lid to the jar if you want and give it a quick shake to speed up the process
  • A thick layer of ice crystals should then form on the surface of the jar

    A jar of ice water is very close to the freezing temperature to make condensation but not normally frost. When you add salt to the mixture, salt lowers the melting point of ice. The jar then falls below the freezing point and turns condensation to frost.

    Submit any photos of these experiments that you did here:

