Weather Academy Wednesday: Weather Experiments Part 2

In this week's Weather Academy Wednesday, Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel goes through another round of weather experiments with some materials that you may already have lying around the house. Make sure to submit your photos of these experiments below!

Make a Thunderstorm

Supplies:



Clear Container (Size of a Shoebox)



Red Food Coloring



Ice Cubes Made with Blue Food Coloring Steps:



Fill the container 2/3 full with warm water



Let the water sit for a minute



Place a blue ice cube at one end of the container



Add three drops of red food coloring to the water at the opposite end This simulates what a cold front does. The cold, blue ice cubes will sink, while the warmer red water rises, which in weather we call convection. The blue ice cube indicated a cold air mass, while the red water, indicates warm, unstable air. This shows how a body of warm air is forced to rise by an approaching cold front where thunderstorms form. You can also track thunderstorms. After you see a strike of lightning (safely from inside), use a stopwatch to count the number of seconds until you hear thunder. For every 5 seconds that equals one mile. So if you count 10 seconds, then the thunderstorm is 2 miles away. Build an Anemometer

Supplies:



5 paper cups (3oz size works the best)



2 Plastic Straws



Hole Punch



Pencil



Thumb Tack



Stapler Steps:



On one paper cup, punch 4 equally spaced holes, along with one punch on the bottom of the cup.



On the 4 remaining cups, punch one hole about 1/2” below the rim



Take one of those cups and place the straw in the hole and bend a little part of the straw on the inside and stable it in place. Repeat this with the other straw and another cup.



Slide one of those through two holes that you made in the first cup. On the other end of the straw, take one of the other cups from Step 2 and staple the straw in place. Make sure the cups are facing in opposite directions. Repeat this will the remaining cups



Each open side of the cup should face the closed side of the cup in front of it.



Take the thumbtack and align the straws so they insect and push through. Take your pencil and slide through the bottom hole on the cup made in Step 1 and push the tack into the eraser



Now you can take this outside and watch the cups spin or just use a hairdryer. You can also place the pencil in a water bottle for it work better. An anemometer is used to measure wind speed. On a weather station, it measures how many times that anemometer spins in a minute and using an equation to calculate wind speed in miles per hour. Make Your Own Rain Gauge

Supplies:



Plastic Bottle (Water Bottle or Two Liter Bottle)



Stones/Pebbles



Masking Tape



Permanent Marker



Ruler



Scissors Steps



Cut the top of the bottle off



Fill the bottom with some pebbles, rocks, tor stones to prevent it from blowing over.



Turn the top of the bottle that you cut off upside down and place it into the bottle. Tape in place to make sure the edges line up.



Take a piece of tape and make a straight vertical line from the top to the bottom of the bottle. 0” should be at the bottom of the bottle.



Take your ruler and mark every quarter inch.



Carefully pour water into the bottle until you reach the 0” mark.



When rain is the forecast, pick a good spot to place your rain gauge. An open place where it won’t get too windy and where the gauge won’t be disturbed by other things, like water off of a rooftop or under a playground. After 24 hours, grab your rain gauge and see how much rain fell Make Frost in a Jar

Supplies:



Jar



Crushed Ice



Salt



Blue Food Coloring Steps:



Color water blue and set aside



Fill the jar up about 3/4 of the way full of crushed ice



Add a 1/2 inch layer of salt



Pour the blue water over the salt



You can add the lid to the jar if you want and give it a quick shake to speed up the process

