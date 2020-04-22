Weather Academy Wednesday: Weather Experiments Part 1

In this week's Weather Academy Wednesday, Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel goes through four different weather experiments with some materials that you may already have lying around the house. Make sure to submit your photos of these experiments below!

Experiment 1: Make a Cloud in a Jar

Supplies:



Glass Jar



Hair Spray



Ice Cubes



Hot Water



Food Coloring



Optional: Plate to place the jar on Steps:



Dye the water with food coloring (easier to see the cloud if you do this step)



Carefully pour hot water into the jar, so it’s a little less than half-way full.



Have the lid to the jar ready to go. Spray a little bit of hairspray and quickly put on the lid



Place a couple of ice cubes on top of the jar



Watch the cloud form! Clouds form when water vapor rises and condenses on to tiny particles (in this case the hair spray). The warm water in the jar allows it to heat and some of the water is evaporated in the jar causing water vapor. Once that warm air rises to the top of the jar it gets cooler bu the ice cubes. When water vapor cools, it then condenses on the hairspray particles and forms a cloud. Experiment 2: Learn About Density

Supplies:



Two Eggs



Water



Salt



Two Glasses Steps:



Pour enough water into one glass until it is almost full.



Stir is about 6 tablespoons of salt



In the other glass, fill with water until it is nearly full.



Carefully, drop the egg into the glass that has no salt in it. Watch what happens.



Now, drop another egg into the glass that has salt in it. Watch what happens. This experiment is to learn about density. Notice, the glass that does not have salt in it, the gg just falls to the bottom. This is because the egg is denser than the water. When you add salt, it makes the water denser and in turn, the egg floats at the top. Experiment 3: Tornado in a Jar

Supplies:



Glass Jar



Clear Liquid Soap



Vinegar



Water Steps:



Fill the jar with water, 3/4 full



Put a teaspoon of liquid soap and a teaspoon of vinegar in the jar



Tighten the lid and shake until the ingredients mix up



Swirl the jar in a circular motion and you will see a small tornado form When you swirl the bottle, that forms a vortex and simulates a tornado in the jar. Experiment 4: Make Your Own Thermometer

Supplies:



Clear, Plastic Bottle



Water



Rubbing Alcohol



Clear Plastic Drinking Straw



Modeling Clay



Food Coloring Steps:



Fill the bottle 1/4 of the way with equal parts water and rubbing alcohol



Add a few drops of food coloring



Place the straw in the bottle without touching the bottom



Seal the bottle with modeling clay so the stay stays put

