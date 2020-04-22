Weather Academy Wednesday: Weather Experiments Part 1

Updated: Wed 12:42 PM, Apr 22, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In this week's Weather Academy Wednesday, Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel goes through four different weather experiments with some materials that you may already have lying around the house. Make sure to submit your photos of these experiments below!

Experiment 1: Make a Cloud in a Jar
Supplies:

  • Glass Jar
  • Hair Spray
  • Ice Cubes
  • Hot Water
  • Food Coloring
  • Optional: Plate to place the jar on

    Steps:

  • Dye the water with food coloring (easier to see the cloud if you do this step)
  • Carefully pour hot water into the jar, so it’s a little less than half-way full.
  • Have the lid to the jar ready to go. Spray a little bit of hairspray and quickly put on the lid
  • Place a couple of ice cubes on top of the jar
  • Watch the cloud form!

    Clouds form when water vapor rises and condenses on to tiny particles (in this case the hair spray). The warm water in the jar allows it to heat and some of the water is evaporated in the jar causing water vapor. Once that warm air rises to the top of the jar it gets cooler bu the ice cubes. When water vapor cools, it then condenses on the hairspray particles and forms a cloud.

    Experiment 2: Learn About Density
    Supplies:

  • Two Eggs
  • Water
  • Salt
  • Two Glasses

    Steps:

  • Pour enough water into one glass until it is almost full.
  • Stir is about 6 tablespoons of salt
  • In the other glass, fill with water until it is nearly full.
  • Carefully, drop the egg into the glass that has no salt in it. Watch what happens.
  • Now, drop another egg into the glass that has salt in it. Watch what happens.

    This experiment is to learn about density. Notice, the glass that does not have salt in it, the gg just falls to the bottom. This is because the egg is denser than the water. When you add salt, it makes the water denser and in turn, the egg floats at the top.

    Experiment 3: Tornado in a Jar
    Supplies:

  • Glass Jar
  • Clear Liquid Soap
  • Vinegar
  • Water

    Steps:

  • Fill the jar with water, 3/4 full
  • Put a teaspoon of liquid soap and a teaspoon of vinegar in the jar
  • Tighten the lid and shake until the ingredients mix up
  • Swirl the jar in a circular motion and you will see a small tornado form

    When you swirl the bottle, that forms a vortex and simulates a tornado in the jar.

    Experiment 4: Make Your Own Thermometer
    Supplies:

  • Clear, Plastic Bottle
  • Water
  • Rubbing Alcohol
  • Clear Plastic Drinking Straw
  • Modeling Clay
  • Food Coloring

    Steps:

  • Fill the bottle 1/4 of the way with equal parts water and rubbing alcohol
  • Add a few drops of food coloring
  • Place the straw in the bottle without touching the bottom
  • Seal the bottle with modeling clay so the stay stays put
  • Holds your hands on the bottle and watch the mixture in the bottle move up into the straw

    The mixture that you made in the bottle will expand when it’s warm, just the air in the atmosphere when it's warmer outside. The mixture no longer fits in the bottom of the bottle and must go somewhere. As the picture expands it moves up into the straw.

    Submit any photos of these experiments that you did here:

