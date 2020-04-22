Weather Academy Wednesday: Weather Experiments Part 1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In this week's Weather Academy Wednesday, Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel goes through four different weather experiments with some materials that you may already have lying around the house. Make sure to submit your photos of these experiments below!
Experiment 1: Make a Cloud in a Jar
Supplies:
Steps:
Clouds form when water vapor rises and condenses on to tiny particles (in this case the hair spray). The warm water in the jar allows it to heat and some of the water is evaporated in the jar causing water vapor. Once that warm air rises to the top of the jar it gets cooler bu the ice cubes. When water vapor cools, it then condenses on the hairspray particles and forms a cloud.
Experiment 2: Learn About Density
Supplies:
Steps:
This experiment is to learn about density. Notice, the glass that does not have salt in it, the gg just falls to the bottom. This is because the egg is denser than the water. When you add salt, it makes the water denser and in turn, the egg floats at the top.
Experiment 3: Tornado in a Jar
Supplies:
Steps:
When you swirl the bottle, that forms a vortex and simulates a tornado in the jar.
Experiment 4: Make Your Own Thermometer
Supplies:
Steps:
The mixture that you made in the bottle will expand when it’s warm, just the air in the atmosphere when it's warmer outside. The mixture no longer fits in the bottom of the bottle and must go somewhere. As the picture expands it moves up into the straw.
Submit any photos of these experiments that you did here: