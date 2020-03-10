Wealth manager responds to changes in stock market over coronavirus fears

The spread of coronavirus is continuing to impact global stock markets with increased volatility, which could be making some investors nervous.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1,167.14 points, while the NASDAQ ended up 393.58. The increases Tuesday followed large drops of about 7% for both indexes Monday.

Pete Alepra, with RPC Wealth Management in Cedar Rapids, said the market operates off of perception. With uncertainty related to the coronavirus, volatility in the market is going to be normal.

Alepra said a timeline is one of the most important parts of financial planning. For people planning to retire in the next two to five years, he suggested looking into rebalancing your personal portfolio.

However, Alepra added people shouldn’t jump into making any rash decisions based on fear related to a fluctuating stock market. Alepra does suggest it is important to talk about what could happen in a downward market.

“You have to take a step back and say 'okay, I am uncomfortable, but if I look at my overall plan, has it impacted my daily life, has it impacted my daily financial goals, and has it impacted my timeline longer-term goals?'" Alepra said. "If you can answer comfortably that you are fine to all of those, then take a deep breath and say I’m going to be okay."

Alepra said even though it may feel uncomfortable now, a change or drop in the stock market like what happened Monday does tend to happen every 7 to 10 years, especially after consistent growth.

"It's a situation where these market fluctuations do impact people's comfort level, their emotions kick in, and greed and fear kick in," Alepra said. "Right now, fear is the prominent emotion, so from a reality standpoint, it really doesn't impact a lot of people's situation long term, short term it can cause people to become unsettled."

Alepra also said local impacts of the economy may not be felt so much financially. He said he is hearing of more and more businesses, some in eastern Iowa that are not getting the supplies they need from overseas to manufacture due to the coronavirus.