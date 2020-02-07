Waypoint cleaning up after water main break causes significant damage

People at Waypoint are cleaning up after a water main break did some serious damage. Employees at the nonprofit group told TV9 it started around 10 Thursday morning.

The floor moved so much from the water pouring in that it shoved the walls back, causing parts of the ceiling to fall.

All of this happening as Waypoint nearly reached its capital campaign goal, they are just $100,000 away from raising $3.3 million. They say the setback doesn't change their mission.

For 125 years and counting, people at Waypoint have helped the community. Including Education Coordinator Zachary Gibson, who works with children enrolled in before and after school programs.

“I love it, it keeps me on my toes,” Gibson said.

Gibson’s Thursday started out as just another day, until a water main underneath the building broke, just feet away from his cubicle.

“Water, rock, sand, it was coming up through our floors like a volcano,” said Jaye Kennedy, Waypoint CEO.

It caused a ripple effect of other issues.

“The flooring was moving so much the walls started to crack and move, then the ceiling started to buckle because the walls were moving,” Kennedy said.

A portion of the floor is still raised up about a foot from where it should be. Workers evacuated children at the daycare the floor above right away.

Kennedy said officials told them the building is structurally sound. Now, they're cleaning up the mess.

“It was pretty emotional,” said Kennedy after seeing the ground floor cleared out on Friday. “I think all of us love everything about Waypoint, and we love this building, and it's tough to see all of this damage.”

The mission they share with others is now inspiring them.

“Our mission is that we inspire people to move forward, I know we're going to keep moving forward,” Kennedy said.

“This is something I've never seen before, and hopefully I don't have to see it again, it's one of those once in a lifetime things that you still kind of have to process a while to get through it,” said Gibson.

The capital campaign is funding remodeling a new downtown daycare center. Before the water main broke, the plan was to move the daycare to the new site in the spring, but now they hope to be in the new center by Wednesday. Kennedy told TV9 they hope to be open for other services at the affected location by Wednesday also.

Waypoint is accepting donations on its website, https://www.waypointservices.org/.