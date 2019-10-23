Waypoint Services brings domestic violence awareness in month of October

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and multiple eastern Iowa organizations want the community to know how they can help.

Waypoint Services in Cedar Rapids said they supported nearly 3,000 survivors of domestic violence last year, but they would rather see that number go down.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, domestic abuse arrests are categorized in a few different ways. Under violent crimes and aggravated assaults related to domestic abuse, they’ve arrested 67 people in 2019. The five-year average is 55 arrests per year. Under simple assault, they’ve made 348 arrests this year. That averages out to about 354 related arrests, per year, over the last five years. They also said there have been sexual assaults and homicides related to domestic issues.

Brittany Appleton, a Waypoint coordinator, said domestic violence takes many different forms. She said the most recognizable is physical abuse because you can see the signs, but what a lot of people experience through domestic abuse that is mental, emotional, or even financial.

“They don’t have access to their own resources, so it’s a control thing,” Appleton said. “That’s the biggest thing because it’s an element of control and those individuals don’t have control over their lives. Isolation is a huge part of it, they’re cut off from their family, friends and so it makes it difficult to get support.”

Appleton said she wants people to know that they can best help those dealing with domestic violence by providing support and letting victims know about resources available. She also said getting help is not always the best option at any given moment and first has to be the decision of the victim.

“Sometimes it’s safest for those individuals to stay and kind of navigate that situation," Appleton said. "So, just being respectful of everyone’s situation and knowing that they will come forward and seek that support when they are ready and we are there for them when they are ready to do so."

She said domestic violence also isn’t just a women’s issue. Waypoint supports survivors who are men, women, and gender non-conforming.

To help bring more awareness to the issues this month, Waypoint is pushing their Gentleman Campaign which focuses mainly on men to take a stand against domestic violence.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Waypoints’ 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-208-0388.