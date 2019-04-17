Waverly native killed, ex-wife arrested

A Waverly native is dead after police say his ex wife tried to run him over and then shot him to death in Jackson, Tennessee.

The shooting killed Geoff Brunkhorst died last week and Bradi Baker, who is 60 years old, is in custody on a charge of first degree murder. Witnesses say she first tried to run over him with her car and then got a handgun from the vehicle and shot him multiple times.

When investigators arrived they say she was standing over his body, holding the weapon.

Brunkhorst's obituary says the Waverly native used to ride across Iowa in the summer for RAGBRAI. Brunkhorst was also the brother of former Mayor Bob Brunkhorst.