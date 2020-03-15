Waukon cancels St. Patrick's Day parade on public health recommendation

A northeastern Iowa city will be without its St. Patrick's Day parade this year, following the lead of other cities that have canceled similar events to prevent the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

Waukon's parade was canceled on Sunday, March 15, 2020, within hours of its start, according to a post on the Waukon Police Department's Facebook page. The Waukon City Council voted unanimously to revoke the permit issued for the parade.

The parade was scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Notification of the cancelation was posted on the police department's Facebook page at 11:30 a.m.

Police said that the parade was canceled on recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.

After the state's first reported case of COVID-19 from community spread on Saturday, Reynolds said that gatherings should be limited to 250 people or less.