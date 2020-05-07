Waukee teenager waiting for COVID-19 test results

Governor Reynolds said this week the state had cleared a backlog that delayed results from TestIowa, but one teenager from Waukee is still waiting for her results.

Logan Cornelius got tested on April 25th at a TestIowa site. She qualified even though her doctor and 211 told her she did not meet their criteria.

The governor now says it is up to private companies contracted to run Test Iowa to push those results out.

Jamie Cornelius, Logan's mom, said: "We were just going to not do anything, but then that very next day they came out with TestIowa so it worked out and we filled that out and she qualified right away."

If you're still waiting on results 72 hours after getting tested at a state-run testing site, the governor's office says to call them at 515-281-5211 and leave your information.