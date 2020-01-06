Waucoma man, 76, killed in Fayette County crash over the weekend

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said a 76-year-old man died after he crashed into the back of a skid loader.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Scenic and Unicorn roads, east of Waucoma. Deputies said Urban Kriener was heading eastbound on Scenic Road when he crashed into the skid loader.

Kriener, of Waucoma, died at the scene, officials said.

The skid loader driver went to the hospital for possible minor injuries.

The sheriff's office said the crash is still under investigation.