Waterloo woman taken to hospital following house fire

Authorities say a Waterloo woman was taken to a hospital after a fire at her home.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, it happened at 408 Courtland Street around 10 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters say flames were coming through some windows as they arrived. The woman already had escaped.

She reported that a space heater had caught some bedding and other items on fire in her room on the ground floor.

Her name hasn't been released, the Courier reports she went to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment. Firefighters said she had minor burns.

