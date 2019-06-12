Waterloo woman sentenced to prison after death from heroin containing fentanyl

A woman from Waterloo who pleaded guilty to a drug charge in November 2018 was sentenced by a federal district judge on Monday.

Marvita Roxanna Causey, 39, was sentenced to 37 months in prison after a guilty plea to a charge of distribution of controlled substances. There is no possibility for parole in federal prison.

Prosecutors said that Causey gave her cousin and another woman what she thought was heroin. Later laboratory testing indicated that the heroin contained fentanyl, a powerful opioid. The cousin was found dead, and Causey conceded through her plea that giving the cousin the drugs led to death.

Causey will also be required to serve three years of supervised release after completing her prison term.