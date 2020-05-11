Waterloo woman pleads guilty in 2019 death of 2-year-old boy

A 39-year-old Iowa woman has pleaded guilty to charges in the death of a 2-year-old boy who swallowed medication.

Amanda Leonard-Hellum, of Waterloo, was scheduled for trial Tuesday in the June 2019 death of Maximus Leonard-Hellum in Des Moines. But she entered a written plea to reduced charges in April. She originally was charged with child endangerment causing death, but as part of her deal, she pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent person.

Prosecutors say Maximus took the pills while Leonard-Hellum was driving from Waterloo to Des Moines. She did not seek help for the boy until the next day.