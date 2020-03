A Waterloo woman faces an arson charge after police say she set a bed comforter on fire with the intention of hurting someone.

Krisma Beebe (Courtesy image)

Officers were originally called to an apartment at 610 West 1st Street around 1:15 a.m. Monday for an assault.

Police say 28-year-old Krisma Beebe admitted to officers she set the comforter on fire. They also say she wanted to quote "burn up" herself and a man inside.