Waterloo woman arrested after brief car chase on May 1

Police in Waterloo were involved in a brief car chase on May 1 when a driver tried to elude them.

Officers said they tried to pull over Chelsey Defontain Polk, 31, of 801 W. Fourth St., in the area of West Fourth and Moir streets at around 1 a.m.

She refused to pull over and instead lead them on a brief pursuit going the wrong way on a one-way street.

Police arrested her in the area of Prospect Boulevard and Frederic Avenue after her vehicle struck a parked car head-on. Both vehicles sustained severe damage to the front ends.

She was arrested for driving while her license was suspended, eluding, reckless driving and two counts of non-serious child endangerment. She was also cited for two counts of failure to stop at stop signs, driving the wrong way on a one-way, driving on the wrong side, no insurance and open container.

Police say she left a 10-year-old and a 4-year-old unattended at her home.

There were no injuries in the incident.