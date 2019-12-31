Waterloo woman admits to doing meth in gas station bathroom, leaving infant in car

Authorities in Johnson County charged a Waterloo woman with child endangerment after she allegedly smoked meth in a gas station bathroom after leaving her infant child in a car.

Just before 10:40 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the Casey's on Kansas Avenue in North Liberty.

According to arresting documents, 23-year-old Kalyn Sharp went into the restroom at the gas station, leaving her 2-month-old in the car without the engine running. Deputies said staff stated Sharp was in the bathroom for 30 to 45 minutes.

Authorities eventually found Sharp in the car under the influence of meth with the child inside.

Arresting documents show she admitted to smoking in the restroom.

Deputies took her to the Johnson County jail. Records show she has since been released.