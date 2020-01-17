Waterloo warming shelter violates fire codes, must close

Organizers of an emergency warming shelter in Waterloo say they will have to close because the space doesn't meet fire code regulations.

The Waterloo Warming Center opened Jan. 6 at Jubilee United Methodist Church's Freedom resource center. But after an inspection, officials noted the space didn't have a sprinkler system and ordered that the center close by Tuesday.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports organizers began searching for a new location and implored city officials not to force them out of the current site until a replacement can be found.

Temperatures are supposed to remain below freezing until next week.