Waterloo warming center to open Monday

A warming center is set to open in Waterloo Monday night.

Right now, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Dubuque offer temporary warming centers, but, until recently, Waterloo did not have one.

Organizers said people in Waterloo died last year from the cold and suffered other weather-related injuries. Volunteers have been working for weeks to get the center ready.

The center will open tonight at the Jubilee United Methodist Church at 1621 E. 4th Street in Waterloo. It will open every day of the week starting Monday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

It has room for about 60 people.

Organizers are planning to keep it open through the end of March.