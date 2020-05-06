Waterloo trucker charged in 1990s slayings of 3 women in Wyoming, Tennessee

Investigators in Iowa have arrested a former long-haul trucker suspected of killing two women in Wyoming and a third in Tennessee in the early 1990s.

Police arrested 58-year-old Clark Perry Baldwin on Wednesday at his home in Waterloo, Iowa, on warrants from Tennessee and Wyoming charging him in the three killings. He's being held in the Black Hawk County jail pending extradition proceedings.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that "advances in technology" using modern-day science and investigative approaches linked Baldwin to the crimes.

He's charged in the 1992 killings of two unidentified women in Wyoming who investigators dubbed "I-90 Jane Doe" and "Bitter Creek Betty." The women who were found dead were never identified.

Baldwin is also charged in the 1991 slaying in Tennessee of a pregnant woman, Pamela McCall, and her fetus.