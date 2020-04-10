Waterloo to raise the downtown inflatable dam

The city of Waterloo announced its plans to activate the inflatable dam on the Cedar River on April 20.

The inflation takes two days and raises the upstream river level by around 4 feet when completed. The rise in river level allows more boating and recreational activities.

The dam can then be lowered when river levels are high, or it can be lowered in sections to allow for clearing out of debris.

Once the dam is inflated it will remain inflated until October 19, weather permitting.