The City of Waterloo is selling trees at a low cost to help fight an infestation.

Property owners can purchase up to two trees to plant on private property for $20.

This is all being done to fight the emerald ash borer infestation. The insects eat ash trees and kill them.

The city has a total of 240 available trees. All trees must be picked up by April 30 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Waterloo Forestry Department on Campbell Avenue.

