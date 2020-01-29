Waterloo schools to resume classes Thursday after threat investigation

Students in Waterloo's public schools will be returning to class on Thursday after authorities conducted an investigation into the matter.

Waterloo Community School District logo (Courtesy Image)

Classes will be in session on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Students were kept out of school on Wednesday following a threatening message that appeared on social media on Tuesday night.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, police have charged an 11-year-old boy from Waterloo with threats and intimidation.

School officials and police investigated the threat and determined it to not be credible.