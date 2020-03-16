Waterloo schools announce plans to close through April 12

The Waterloo School District said it will close its schools for four weeks, through Sunday, April 12, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Starting March 23, Monday through Friday, the district will offer optional curbside pick-up available for free meals for our students. More information about the meals will be forthcoming.

The decision to close follows Gov. Kim Reynolds' recommendation over the weekend. It came Sunday night after the Iowa Department of Public Health was notified of four additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 22.

A number of other school districts throughout eastern Iowa have altered their schedules.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those most at risk of the virus are older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions.