Waterloo restaurant brings a mix of heart, soul, and food

A mix of food and heart is at the soul of Rodney's Kitchen in Our Town Waterloo. Self-made cook and business owner Rodney Lewis got his start on the west side of town with a small take out spot. His dishes proved to be popular, so he brought his menu to a bigger location on Sycamore Street downtown. “It's different, it's tasteful; a lot of people really enjoy it,” says Lewis.

His lunch crowd isn't the only group that gets to enjoy Lewis’ cooking. Two years ago, he began making sack lunches for hungry kids on summer break. "When I was on the west side of town with a little take out window, little kids used to walk up to me and ask if they can work for food,” he said. “They were hungry on their vacations, so I just decided to make the free sack lunch program. The kids will come here and grab sack lunches; I have them out on the table here for them; they can come in Tuesday through Thursday anywhere between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and just grab free sack lunches.”

He paid for those lunches out of his own pocket in the beginning. Now in his third year, he has sponsors and lots of hands to help. "A lot of volunteers come down and put them together and stuff like that. When my kids are in town, they come in and they help out also.”

In his first year, Rodney’s Kitchen made more than 3,000 free sack lunches throughout the year. Last year, they nearly doubled that. "It feels good,” he says. “I try to stay humble about it and keep moving forward, you know. As long as the kids are happy, I'm happy.”

This year, he'll host a Kitchen for Kids Cookout in Waterloo to raise money for the program. Neighboring downtown businesses are also getting involved in the fundraiser's second year.