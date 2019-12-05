Waterloo police warn residents to lock cars, garages after recent series of burglaries

Waterloo police are warning people to lock their vehicles and garages after a series of recent burglaries.

Surveillance video captures a suspect going through a vehicle early Sunday morning in Waterloo. (Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers)

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted home surveillance videos, showing two people going through vehicles and a garage early Sunday morning.

Police say the areas hit in the burglaries include Kimball Avenue, W. 4th Street and San Marnan Drive.

Anyone with information on these incidents should call Waterloo police or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.