Waterloo police warn of gift card scam

Police in Waterloo are warning of a scam involving gift cards.

Police say they have seen a large increase in this kind of scam for several weeks. They say the scammers will target people through fake phone numbers or online ads.

They convince people to send gift cards of various amounts and brands to them, and if they do, the victim would receive a large amount of money in return, police said.

Police say it is best to avoid these types of interactions if at all possible.

Click or tap here to read more information from the Waterloo Police Department.