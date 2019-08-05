Waterloo police locate two children who walked into Walmart

UPDATE: The children have been found.

Police in Waterloo are trying to find two children who walked into Walmart Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post, the two walked into Walmart at 9:52 p.m. from San Marnan Drive. They left going in the same direction at 11:06 p.m.

They also asked a stranger for a ride around town, according to police.

Police said they are trying to verify the children's safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 319-291-2515.