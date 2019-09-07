Waterloo police seeking help locating missing teenager

Officials with the Waterloo Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who has been missing since Friday night.

Lamarion Jordan, 16, was last heard from at around 8:35 p.m. on Friday, September 6. He may have been near Washington Street and West 6th Street at that time.

Jordan has ear-length dreadlocks and was last seen wearing green medical scrubs.

Jordan did not come home from school, according to his family. They are concerned about his well-being.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call police dispatch at (319) 291-2515 or the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340.