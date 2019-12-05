Police offer $1,500 reward for suspect accused of shooting, killing Waterloo 19-year-old

Police in Waterloo are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect accused in the deadly shooting of a man in late November.

It happened Nov. 23 in the 200 block of Madison Street. Police said Marquavion D. Brown, 19, of Waterloo, went to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 21-year-old man was also hurt. Officers found the victims sitting in a car, suffering from their wounds.

Authorities said the shooter's name is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo police at 319-291-4340 ext. 7.