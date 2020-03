Police in Waterloo are looking for a 17-year-old girl and her 4-month-old daughter.

Zakiyyah Layonna Roby was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday at 2527 Randolph Street in Waterloo. She is described as being 5'08" and weighs 211 pounds. She has light brown eyes and blonde and brown braided hair.

Police said she has fresh scratches on her face and has a light-colored birthmark under her right eye.

Anyone with information should call the Waterloo Police Department.