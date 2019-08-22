Waterloo police looking for missing siblings

The Waterloo Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for missing siblings.

Police said Xander and Jazmine Zack were last seen at their home on West 11th Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Xander is a 14-year-old white male, 6'01" tall and 180 lbs. He has dark brown hair and light brown-hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with dark blue-black shorts, police said.

Jazmine is a 13-year-old white female, 5'11" and 160 lbs. She has light brown hair and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink camo Mossy Oak hoodie, Nike shorts and Nike sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 319-291-2515.