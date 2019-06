Authorities in Waterloo say two people have been arrested in connection with an investigation where police seized more than 20 pounds of meth and $15,000 in cash.

Several search warrants were executed by the Iowa Division of Narcotics, and the FBI and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force.

David Wade, 53, of Waterloo, and Malik Buchanan, 39, of Burlington, both faces drug charges related to the case.