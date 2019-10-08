Waterloo Police Chief Trelka to run for Black Hawk County Sheriff

Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka is retiring next month but looking to stay in law enforcement, as he is running for Black Hawk County Sheriff for the November 2020 election.

Trelka made the announcement on Facebook late Monday night.

"Although I retired from my position of Chief of the Waterloo Police Department, I believe I still have more to do…more to offer…and more to accomplish in our great community," Trelka said in the post.

He's running against current sheriff Tony Thompson who is up for his fourth term.

Trelka was a police chief in Wausau, Wisconsin before coming to Waterloo as chief in 2010.

Trelka also serves as a Black Hawk County Supervisor. He would have to give that seat up if he is elected sheriff.