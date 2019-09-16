Waterloo police chief to retire

Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka confirmed to KCRG-TV9 that he will be retiring on Nov. 30.

Trelka, 56, took the position of police chief in 2010.

Trelka told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier he plans to stay in Waterloo and will continue to serve on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.

Trelka is a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He got his start in law enforcement in 1990 as a deputy in Colorado, then became a police chief in Wisconsin before being hired in Waterloo in 2010.