Waterloo police called to three shots fired incidents overnight

Authorities in Waterloo are investigating three separate incidents in which shots were fired between Thursday night and Friday morning.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, the first report happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at 1123 Columbia Street. Someone reportedly fired at a home while people were inside. Officers found several shell casings in the area.

At 12:50 a.m. Friday, the paper said officers responded to the 1200 block of Randolph Street after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. While officers did not see any damage, they did find shell casings in an alley.

Just before 3 a.m. Friday, the Courier reports officers again responded to 1123 Columbia Street for gunshots. They found more bullet holes in the home.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

The Courier said the Columbia Street home was the scene of gunfire in Nov. 2013 and Sept. 2014.