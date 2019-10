Waterloo police released Friday that they are looking for a missing man.

Chandor Gardner, 45, was last seen on Tuesday, October 8th around 5:48 a.m. near the Cedar River between 11th and 18th streets.

He is 5' 9" and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

If you have information on where he is, you are asked to contact the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-2515.