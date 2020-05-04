Waterloo police asking for help in Arizona missing persons case

Police in Waterloo are on the lookout for a blue Subaru they believe is connected with a missing persons case in Arizona.

The car is a blue Subaru Forester with an Arizona women's veteran plate W-V 1236.

One of the missing people is Elissa Landry. She is 28-years-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and goes by the name Ellie.

Her dogs were found let loose in Waterloo. They are currently being held at a local animal shelter.

The other missing person is David Batten. He is 45-years-old, 6 feet tall, weighs around 255 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and goes by the name Nick. Batten is Landry's stepfather.

Police believe Landry's 24-year-old boyfriend Mitchell Mincks, formely from Waterloo, drove the vehicle from Arizona to Iowa.

Police in Chino Valley Arizona say they found evidence at Batten's residence indicating foul play on April 22nd.

Mincks was arrested on an unrelated charge in Waterloo, but is refusing to cooperate according to Chino Valley police.

Mincks is being held in the Linn county jail waiting to be transported to Arizona.

Police are asking anyone with information on the vehicle or the missing people to call 911 or local authorities. Those wishing to remain anonymous can report to Yavapai Silent Witness at yavapaisw.com, or by calling 1-800-932-3232.