Waterloo names new police chief, to be confirmed by council on Monday

The city of Waterloo is poised to confirm its new police chief at a city council meeting soon, according to city officials.

Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, Sr., accepted the offer to become the Waterloo Police Department's police chief, pending approval by the Waterloo City Council on Monday, April 20, 2020. Fitzgerald will replace former chief Dan Trelka, who retired from the position on November 30, 2019.

Fitzgerald has 28 years of law enforcement experience, including 10 years as the municipal police chief in Philadelphia, along just over three and a half years holding the same position in Fort Worth. Since January 2020, he has been serving as chief deputy of the Philadelphia Office of the Sheriff.

“Dr. Fitzgerald simply stood out from the group based on his level of education, professional experience, and success in implementing community problem solving, the use of intelligence-led policing, and enacting evidence-based strategies to abate crime," Quentin Hart, mayor of Waterloo, said, in a statement. "He will be a bridge-builder for our community.”

Assuming the council approves his hire, Fitzgerald will take over for acting police chief Joe Leibold on June 1, 2020.

"In my conversations since the process ended with Mayor Hart, it became clear that integrity was high on his list of prerequisites, and he saw this as an opportunity to bring the department and community closer together with someone who has been tested, and who had success in other jurisdictions,” Fitzgerald said, in a statement. “He challenged me to be a part of his team, and after spending a few months away from traditional policing, I realized that my passion was still entrenched in helping departments advance culturally, by promoting procedural justice, building trust and legitimacy, and fighting crime.”

Fitzgerald was selected from a group of applicants that was narrowed down to four final interviewees.