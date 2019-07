A Waterloo mother is now behind bars on drug charges after authorities found her toddler locked inside a car.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, 27-year-old Sabrina Larson lost the keys to her vehicle yesterday while an 18-month old was stuck inside. It was over 80 degrees at the time.

The toddler was in the car for more than an hour - but is okay. Police found meth residue on a digital scale inside a purse.

Larson faces child endangerment and drug charges.