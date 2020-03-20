Waterloo mayor delcares State of Civil Emergency

Due to the current situation involving the COVID-19 Coronavirus emergency, Mayor Quentin Hart declared a State of Civil Emergency.

Mayor Hart issued it during a special session Thursday night in the Waterloo Council Chambers. It comes the same day the Iowa Department of Health confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in Black Hawk County.

This declaration gives the mayor the ability to issue directives to protect the community and keep the city operating. It lasts for 30 days unless Mayor Hart issues another one.

It also allows police and fire departments to enforce the proclamation. Any order not followed by the public can be punishable as a misdemeanor.