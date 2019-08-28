Waterloo man who tried to hire hit on UI professor sentenced for gun charge

A man who attempted to hire a hitman to kill a University of Iowa professor was sentenced to prison on a gun charge on Wednesday.

Steven Arce, 36, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty on March 20, 2019, to one count of selling a firearm to a felon. He was sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison with no opportunity for parole.

Arce will be subject to three years of supervised release after his prison term.

Through his plea agreement, Arce admitted to knowingly selling an AR-15 rifle to a convicted felon. The transaction took place on December 21, 2018. He also asked if that person could murder a professor at the School of Medicine at the University of Iowa for whom Arce was a student. The person declined and told Arce "he would need to talk to someone more qualified," according to prosecutors.

Less than two weeks later, on January 2, 2019, Arce sold another gun to the felon. At that time, the two people agreed to set a meeting with a hitman on January 3. Arce said he was having second thoughts about killing the professor, as he was attempting an appeal on his recent expulsion from the School of Medicine. He told the felon that just a beating might be a preferable option.

On January 3, Arce met with who he thought was a hitman, but was actually an undercover member of law enforcement. Arce told this person he wanted his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend killed and to hold off on the hit on the professor for another time. He told the person he would provide a full machine gun as an initial payment for the hit.

Following this meeting, Arce was arrested and his apartment searched. Two working guns and a box of parts that could be constructed into another machine gun were discovered.

Arce will be taken to federal prison by United States Marshals.