Waterloo man sentenced to more than two years in federal prison

A Waterloo man was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.

Corey Dunn, Jr., 20, pleaded guilty on October 29, 2019.

Information in a plea agreement at the sentencing showed that officers found a loaded .38 caliber revolver and more than 70 grams of marijuana near Dunn in a car during a traffic stop on June 6, 2019. Dunn was a passenger in the car.

Officials said Dunn admitted to unlawfully possessing the gun as a marijuana user, and that he planned to distribute the marijuana.

He was sentenced to 27 months' imprisonment, and he must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Officials said this case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods and Project Guardian. Project Safe Neighborhood, or PSN, is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts. And Project Guardian is the Department of Justice's initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.